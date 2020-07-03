1/
Chester Buckley
REEDSVILLE — Chester (Chet) Warren Buckley, 86, of Reedsville, passed away peacefully in his home on July 2, 2020.

Chet was born on Aug. 21, 1933, to Benjamin and Hazel (Martin) Buckley, on the family farm where he lived his entire life, devoting his time to working with his crops and lovingly serving his God, family, and community. He was a 1951 graduate of Chester High School, Chester, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dorothy (Dotty) Buckley; a sister, Martha Reiser; two children, Ann (Phillip) LaComb and Jim (Michelle) Buckley; three stepchildren, Kathy (Steve) Cornelius, Elizabeth (Bruce) Adamczak, and Kent (Erica) Baker; seven grandchildren, Julia and James LaComb, Wyatt and Chloe Buckley, Katie and Carrie Cornelius, and Melissa Adamczak.

Chet was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Neuman Buckley; nine siblings, Florence, Betty, Eloise, Jim, Vivian, George, Zetah, Roger, and Marilyn.

Chet was a friend and mentor to many throughout his life, and was well known for his kindness and generosity. He found beauty in green pastures dotted with Angus cattle, crops growing in the sunshine, and bluegrass music.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, Ohio, with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Private burial will follow in the Reedsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Hospice for compassionate care at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Marietta Hospice Care, 27885 OH-7, Marietta, OH 45750.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
