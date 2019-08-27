Chester Wamsley

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Chester W. Wamsley, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Monday, August 26, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the church. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
bullet World War II
