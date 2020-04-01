RACINE — Christopher "Chris" Haye, 64, of Racine passed away, on Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Cabell Huntington Hospital from pneumonia after a short hospital stay. Those who know Chris know that he would not refuse a call for help. This past weekend he received such a call. Our Creator needed another good, honest, and hardworking man on his team. Chris could not refuse this call. It had a hidden benefit of seeing his late father, Elva "Hootie" Haye, his grandparents, and other very dear friends and family members that passed over before him.

He leaves behind a loving wife, Kymberlyn Tattrie-Haye; his mother, Phylis Haye; a brother, Philp Haye; a sister, Pam Manley; a son, Christopher Haye; two daughters, Sherry Haye, and Misty Coates; and several grandchildren.

Chris was born Oct. 14, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., and resided in and around Meigs County for most of his life. He was employed as a crane operator for Amhurst Madison for 32 years before retiring. Much of his work can still be seen around the islands, and along the banks of the Ohio River. If you ever rode in a car with him you would see his chest puff up with pride as he pointed out the many conservation, preservation, and beautification projects that he was a part of. He loved being a crane operator and the great men that he worked alongside of. After retiring Chris really enjoyed being a hobby farmer and playing with his grandchildren.

Chris was truly a great man. Loving, compassionate, charitable, and good friend to those who knew him.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Racine. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.