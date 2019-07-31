ALBANY — Clarence L. Crawford Jr., 66, Albany, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Ohio Health Riverside Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Born January 27, 1953, in Middletown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clarence L. Crawford Sr. and Lola Garcia Crawford. He was retired from Texas Eastern Gas Co.

He is survived by children Joe (Jennifer) Crawford, Hollie (Richard) Goodell, and Todd (Sarah) Crawford, grandchildren Dalton Goodell (Tyler Owen), Andrew Goodell, Isabella, Sierra, Zac, Gunner, and Hensley Crawford, and his fiancé Susie Pierce.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Patty K. Hensley Crawford (2011), and a sister Diana Mullins.

A Family and Friends Gathering will be Saturday, noon- 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio, 3857 N. High St. #206, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

