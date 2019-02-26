REEDSVILLE — Clarmont "Sonny" Harris, Jr. 82, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 11, 1936, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of the late Mildred Opal (Barr) and Clarmont Park Harris, Sr. Sonny was a 1954 graduate of Olive-Orange High School and retired from Eramet, where he was a supervisor. He was a member of the Coolville Masonic Lodge 337 F&AM, a founding member of the Reedsville Fire Department, a member of the Oxbow Senior Golf League, the Labor Union Local 1085 in Parkersburg and the Long Bottom United Methodist Church, where he served as the superintendent. Sonny was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping, fishing, racing, golfing and his CB radio.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (Petty) Harris; a daughter, Cindy and David Durst; a son, Timothy Harris; three grandchildren, Steven Harris, Katie Harris and Emmalea Durst; two sisters, Margaret Grossnickle, and Sylvia and Harlan Webb.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Ray Harris; a brother, Larry; and two sisters, Betty and Lucille.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Michael Branch officiating. Burial will follow in the Heiney Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. A Masonic service will be held at 8 p.m. followed by a service by the Fire Dept.

Thank you to all the friends and family for all their support, hugs and hand shakes and to Camden-Clark WVU Medicine and Amedysis Hospice.

