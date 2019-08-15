TUPPERS PLAINS — Clyde E. Kuhn, 83, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Marietta, Ohio, son of the late William and Grace Kaylor Kuhn. He was a member of the Tuppers Plains Church of Christ and served on the Eastern Local School Board and the Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District Board. Clyde was a member of Local USSW #5668 in Ravenswood and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in 1997 after 37 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Shirley Marlene Newland Kuhn; two sons, Tim and Cris Kuhn and Joe and Debbie Kuhn; a daughter, Cheryl and Tim Gumpf; seven grandchildren, David (Kristy) Gumpf, Joanna (Ernest) Cockrell, Nick (Kyrie) Kuhn, Alex (Joanna) Kuhn, Jaycie Kuhn, Brian Bartlett and Brad Bartlett; two great-grandchildren, Emily Cockrell and Brayden Cockrell; two brothers, Dale (Janice) Kuhn and Robert (Frances) Kuhn; a sister, Betty Rocci; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Helen) Newland; a sister-in-law, Loretta Kuhn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Kuhn; two brothers, Carl Kuhn and William Kuhn; two brothers-in-law, August Rocci and Frederick Goebel; and two sisters-in-law, Nadine Goebel and Eileen Kuhn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Roy Vanscoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

