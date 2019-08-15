Clyde Kuhn

TUPPERS PLAINS — Clyde E. Kuhn, 83, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Marietta, Ohio, son of the late William and Grace Kaylor Kuhn. He was a member of the Tuppers Plains Church of Christ and served on the Eastern Local School Board and the Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District Board. Clyde was a member of Local USSW #5668 in Ravenswood and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in 1997 after 37 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Shirley Marlene Newland Kuhn; two sons, Tim and Cris Kuhn and Joe and Debbie Kuhn; a daughter, Cheryl and Tim Gumpf; seven grandchildren, David (Kristy) Gumpf, Joanna (Ernest) Cockrell, Nick (Kyrie) Kuhn, Alex (Joanna) Kuhn, Jaycie Kuhn, Brian Bartlett and Brad Bartlett; two great-grandchildren, Emily Cockrell and Brayden Cockrell; two brothers, Dale (Janice) Kuhn and Robert (Frances) Kuhn; a sister, Betty Rocci; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Helen) Newland; a sister-in-law, Loretta Kuhn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Kuhn; two brothers, Carl Kuhn and William Kuhn; two brothers-in-law, August Rocci and Frederick Goebel; and two sisters-in-law, Nadine Goebel and Eileen Kuhn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Roy Vanscoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
