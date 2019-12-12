RUTLAND — Connie Sue (Gibbs) Bales, 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born June 12, 1951, the daughter of the late Samuel A. Gibbs Sr. and Verna "Polly" (Hendricks) Gibbs Martin.

She was a Past Matron of Harrisonville Chapter 255 Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Bales, who she married on April 28, 1974; a daughter, Rachel S. Bales of Syracuse; sisters-in-law, Marie Gibbs of Columbus and Rhonda (Wayne) Davidson of Wyoming.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brothers, Samuel A. Gibbs Jr. and Kevin Lee Gibbs; and mother-in-law, Irma Bales.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Larry Lemley officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery.

