SHADE — Connie Hope Rucker, 88, of Shade, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020 at her home. She was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Quinwood, W.Va., to the late Bessie O'Dell Nutter and Howard Nutter. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Samuel Rucker Sr.; a brother, Billy Nutter of Rising Sun, Md.; a nephew, Matthew Nutter of W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Betty Nutter of North East, Md.; and a son-in-law, Johney Russell of Pomeroy, Ohio.

She is survived by two brothers, Frank Nutter of North East, Md., and William Nutter of Middleport, Ohio. Also surviving are her seven children, Shirley Crawford (Mark) of Prospect, Ohio, Sandra Blessing (Robert) of Columbus, Ohio, James S. Rucker Jr. (Becky) of Racine, Ohio, Dennis Rucker (Carrie) of Reedsville, Ohio, Brenda Rucker Montoney (Kenneth) of Glouster, Ohio, Jerry Rucker (Sarah) of Reedsville, Ohio, Lesa Cochran (Marvin) of Ashville, Ohio; a special cousin, Emmogene Walton (Eldon) of Covington, W.Va.; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and their beloved dog, Diesel.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service, and burial will follow at Chester Cemetery in Chester, Ohio.