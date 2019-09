POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Connie Jean Scarberry, 72, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. formerly of Apple Grove, W.Va. died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, while at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.

Services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Charlie Langdon officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Mercerville. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m., prior to the service.