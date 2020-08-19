Constance Enslen

RACINE — Constance Rae "Connee" Enslen, 73, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020. She was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in Gallipolis, Ohio daughter of the late William Ray Williams and Iris Winebrenner Williams.

Connee was a teacher at Southern Local for 35 years. She was a former coach for both basketball and volleyball and she was a member of the Southern Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Bradbury Church of Christ and the V.F.W.

She is survived by her son, Clay (Ashlee) Enslen; grandchildren, Eva, Mya and Ana; siblings, Rocky (Terri) Williams, Penny Knapp and Mark (Deanna) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Miles Cemetery in Rutland.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.