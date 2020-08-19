1/
Constance Enslen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RACINE — Constance Rae "Connee" Enslen, 73, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020. She was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in Gallipolis, Ohio daughter of the late William Ray Williams and Iris Winebrenner Williams.

Connee was a teacher at Southern Local for 35 years. She was a former coach for both basketball and volleyball and she was a member of the Southern Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Bradbury Church of Christ and the V.F.W.

She is survived by her son, Clay (Ashlee) Enslen; grandchildren, Eva, Mya and Ana; siblings, Rocky (Terri) Williams, Penny Knapp and Mark (Deanna) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Miles Cemetery in Rutland.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved