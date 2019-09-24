San Diego, Calif. — Craig "Austin" Willford, 29, of San Diego, Calif, formerly of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home.

Austin was born on Nov. 6, 1989, in Point Pleasant, to Micheal A. Willford and Cheryl Roush Maynard. He was serving in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate Two — Petty Officer Second Class.

Besides his mother and father, he is also survived by his step-father, Les Maynard; step-mother, Bettie Willford; children Michael and William Willford; sister, Ellie (Ben) Jackson; brothers, Issac (Kelly) Barnett and Kelly Maynard; niece, Madelyn Barnett; nephews, Brady Barnett and Wesley Jackson; grandparents, Charlotte Vanmeter and Beverly and Richard Fetty; aunts and uncles, Ray (Kimberly) Willford, Van (Vickie) Willford, Joe Roush, Beth Roush-Fields, Rodney (Kristen) Roush, Shawn Fetty and family, and Jeremy Fetty and family; cousins, Cassady (Rebecca) Willford, Jamitha (Chad) Dodson, Aiden and Allie Dodson, Joshua and Skylar Willford, Christopher Roush and family, Brock Roush, Kelsey Roush, Lauren Fields and Jacqueline Fields; a life-long friend, Michael Hudson; a band of brothers, Sean Pampel, Dean Olona, Ian Caudill and Josh Garmon; and many other extended family and special friends.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, W. Lee Roush, William "Bill" Willford and Melvin Vanmeter.

Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Rutland Civic Center, Rutland, with Pastor Chad Dodson officiating. Family will receive friends, Sunday, from 2 p.m. until the time of services at the Civic Center. The family asks that those attending wear Ohio State attire or come as they are.

In lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Rutland Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 134, Rutland, OH 45775.

The family is being assisted by Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland.

