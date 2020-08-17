1/1
Daniel Hadden
POMEROY — Daniel John Hadden, 56, of Pomeroy, passed away unexpectedly Sunday August 16, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 18, 1964 in Sharon, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Clarence John and Elaine Parker Hadden. Daniel was a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by three brothers, Anthony, John and Paul Hadden; five sisters, Kimberlie Thompson, Marcia Brown, Maureen Hadden, Colleen Thomas and Jan Hadden and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lee Hadden and four sisters, Constance McIntire, Annina Provost, Lanele Hadden and Carol Pressnel.

Daniel wishes were that there be no funeral services. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
