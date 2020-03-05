POMEROY — Daniel E. Stanley, 70, Pomeroy, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born Oct. 5, 1949, in Albany, he was the son of the late Alice Dixon and Donald R. Stanley. He was retired from Kyger Creek Plant, was a U.S. Army Veteran, Life Member of Masonic Lodge 9926, and VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley J. Alkire Stanley; sons Gary, James, and John (Hollie) Stanley; and five grandchildren, Sophia, Zyrek, Brayden, Kinnedy, and Austyn.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Stanley, on May 25, 2019.

Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., prior to services. Veterans services will be held by Mason VFW.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.