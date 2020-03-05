Daniel Stanley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Stanley.
Service Information
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH
45710
(740)-698-2441
Obituary
Send Flowers

POMEROY — Daniel E. Stanley, 70, Pomeroy, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born Oct. 5, 1949, in Albany, he was the son of the late Alice Dixon and Donald R. Stanley. He was retired from Kyger Creek Plant, was a U.S. Army Veteran, Life Member of Masonic Lodge 9926, and VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley J. Alkire Stanley; sons Gary, James, and John (Hollie) Stanley; and five grandchildren, Sophia, Zyrek, Brayden, Kinnedy, and Austyn.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Stanley, on May 25, 2019.

Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., prior to services. Veterans services will be held by Mason VFW.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.