PATRIOT — Dannie R. Yoder, 68, of Patriot, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 10:10 p.m. surrounded by family. He was born to the late Roman M. Yoder and Lizzie D. (Mast). Roman later married Emma D. (Beachy). He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He married Amanda J. (Hershberger) on July 1, 1971. Survivors in addition to his wife are seven sons and five daughters: Martha (Valentine) Troyer of Colorado, Roman of Mansfield, Ohio, Paul (Katie) of New York , Monroe (Kathryn) of Oak Hill, Orpha, John (Susan), Verna (Roy Jr.) Miller all of Patriot, Melvin (Mary) of Jackson, Verba (Alfred) Troyer of Patriot, Lizzie of the home, Jacob (LeAnna) of the home, and Milo of Colorado; 65 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother; and eight sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmom; one stillborn son; a brother Melvin; and a son-in-law Ivan.

The funeral service for Dannie will be held at the home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Bishop Roman Raber officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonas Miller, Levi Nisley, Jerry Gingerich, and Henry Miller.

Friends will be able to call at the home anytime at 1147 Burnette Road, Patriot, Ohio 45658. The family would like to thank Hospice and Willis Funeral Home.

