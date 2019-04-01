REEDSVILLE — David McCoy, 62, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Holzer-Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy, Ohio.

He was born June 30, 1956, in Stockbridge, Mich., son of Edna Cole McCoy and the late Jack L. McCoy.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by a son, Jeremy McCoy; a brother, Jeffrey McCoy; and a sister, Sandra Bright.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. McCoy; a son, Brandon McCoy; and a sister, Stella Blankenship.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

