GALLIPOLIS — David H. McQuaid, 81, Gallipolis, passed away at 1:33 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born October 30, 1938 in Charleston, West Virginia he was the son of the late James Herbert and Carrie Hayman McQuaid. David was the retired branch manager for Voto Sales Inc. and later drove for Foster Trucking and Letart Corporation. He was a Master Mason of Centerville Lodge #371 of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio where he also served as Worshipful Master in 1996 and 1997 and was member for over 45 years, he was a member and past president of the Gallipolis Shrine Club, Aladdin Temple Shrine of Columbus, Hillbilly Clan #7, a 32nd Degree Master Mason, recipient of the Kentucky Horse Trader's degree, Gallipolis Elks Lodge, Point Pleasant Moose Lodge and Moose Legion, Mason, WV Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Point Pleasant American Legion, Eagles Club and he was also a Kentucky Colonel.

David is survived by his wife, Joann Smith McQuaid, whom he married December 11, 1966 in the Kananga Methodist Church, his daughter, Allison (Matt) Martin, of Gallipolis and his son, David (Cindy) McQuaid, of Gallipolis, four grandchildren, Devan Martin, Daren Martin, David McQuaid Jr., and Bryan McQuaid, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, his sister, Leona Harrison, of Columbus, Ohio, two step-sisters, three step-brothers and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Herbert McQuaid and Dwayne McQuaid and by a brother, Dan McQuaid.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home with Paul Moore officiating. Rodney Fulks, Jeff Goble, Jimmy Davis, Eddie Whitt, Billy Venters, Bill Gildensberger will serve as casketbearers and interment will follow in the Pine Street Cemetery . Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masonic funeral services will be conducted by the Centerville Lodge #371, F. & A.M., at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.