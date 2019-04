PICKERINGTON — David L. Miller, age 76, formerly of Pickerington, Ohio, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kobacker House after a brief illness. He was formerl of Gallia County, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, Ohio, 43147. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Brad Gee, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington.