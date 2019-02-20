RIO GRANDE — The Rev. Dr. David T. Rahamut Sr., 75, of Rio Grande, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019,
The family will receive friends at the End Time Harvest Church, 1215 Dixon Run Rd., Jackson, Ohio, 45640, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., where a funeral service celebrating Pastor David's life will follow commencing at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rick Clos, of Urbana, and Rev. Larry Crawford, of Lincoln, Illinois, officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Family Cemetery on Cherry Ridge Road, Thurman.