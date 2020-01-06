POMEROY — David E. Smith, 91, who grew up in Meigs County, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at his sons residence in Ashley, Ohio.

Born December 26, 1918 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Everett and Lela Cook Smith. David proudly served and retired United States Army. For twenty years he was deployed all over the world.

He is survived by two sons, Sam (Carlene) Smith and Paul Smith; a daughter Mary (Ron) McKenzie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his wife in 2003 Clara Pickens Smith and one son David Smith.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Letart Falls Cemetery Chapel with Richard McCallister officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

