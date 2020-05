Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — David Alan Woodyard, 60, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died unexpectedly at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store