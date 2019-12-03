SYRACUSE — Dawn Gayette Riffle, 52, of Syracuse, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019. She was born on Oct. 7, 1967, daughter of the late Virginia Wolfe Thomas.

She is survived by her husband, John Riffle; son, Matthew (Codi) Thomas; grandchildren, Gryphon, Abram and Israel Thomas; sister, Vi (Steve) Thomas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James A. and Virginia Riffle; sister-in-law, Kathy (John) McKnight; brothers-in-law, Tony (Lauren) Riffle and Steve (Julie) Riffle; special friends, Debbie Gilmore and Sharon Buffington; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Maggie Rosenkranz; and brother-in-law, James D. Riffle.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Randy McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at Chester Cemetery. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.