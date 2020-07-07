1/1
Debbie Duffy
ROSS — Debbie L. Duffy, age 67 of Ross, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born on February 28, 1953 in Gallipolis, the daughter of Homer and Goldie (Miller) Johnson. She graduated from Gallia Academy in Gallipolis and from Morehead State University in Kentucky. On June 5, 1976, Debbie married Mike Duffy in Gallipolis. Debbie was employed as a 2nd grade teacher at Colerain Elementary School for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Duffy; her mother, Goldie Johnson; two children, Mandy Duffy (Chris Huff) and Andrew (Allie) Duffy; one brother, Ed Johnson; her niece, Teena Raymond and nephew, Brad Johnson and their mother Charlene Leach; and other loving relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Ohio Valley Memory Garden in Gallipolis on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home,
JUL
10
Service
07:30 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home,
JUL
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gallipolis
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
