RACINE — Delores Frank Spencer, 86, entered her eternal rest on March 7, 2020, at the Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio.

Delores was born at Parkersburg, W.Va., on May 23, 1933, to Helen and Johnnie Kibble of Reedsville, Ohio, she was a 1950 graduate of Olive-Orange High School in Tuppers Plains and a life-long resident of Meigs County. Baptized in the Ohio River when she was 11 years old and faithfully active in several area churches, Delores devoted her life to Christian and community service. For many years Delores directed the Riverview Community Vacation Bible School, she was a founding and lifelong member of the Riverview Community Garden Club, and she was active in the Riverview PTA and in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4H. Delores worked for the Eastern Local School District, she was a former Director of Volunteers at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy, and she also served as the Executive Director of the Meigs County Chapter of the . Delores loved to cook and bake, and she exercised her gifts of hospitality to the delight of many guests over the years. Everyone was always welcomed at her table.

Delores was preceded in death by her husbands, George Pickens, Harlis Frank and Russel Spencer and her daughter, Cathy Dee Spencer.

She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Christina Taylor; her son and his wife, George Franklin and Ruth Pickens; her stepchildren, Sharon Frank and Janet and David Heaton; her grandchildren, Jared and Kim Spencer, Janel and Greg Barker, Mark Pickens, John-Michael and Heather Cotignola-Pickens, Trisha Bresciani and Krista Heaton; and her great grandchildren, Zoie and Cassie Barker and Jacob, Leah and Jenna Spencer.

Public viewing and visitation will be March 17 from 5-8 p.m. at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville followed by the memorial service on March 18 at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow at Reedsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Delores requested that gifts be sent to Good Works, Inc. PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701.

