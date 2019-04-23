LITTLE HOCKING — Dennis Edward Keney, 75, of Little Hocking, passed away April 21, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 21, 1943 in Sharpsburg, son of the late Earl Raymond and Ethel Pace Keney.

Dennis had worked in the banking business for several years and enjoyed cars and motorcycles. He was a member of Porterifeld Baptist Church.

Dennis is survived by children Lee Heney (Joan), Aleasha Day (Bob), granddaughter Madison Keney, step granddaughter Krista Price, step great granddaughter Hayden Cranston, siblings Peggy Keney, Shirley Walker, Wanda Spindler, Marcella Reible (Paul), Lanny Keney, Dorothy George.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mazine Peselen, Norma Black and brothers Gene and Jack Keney.

