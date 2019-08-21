REEDSVILLE — Dennis Reed, 74, of Reedsville, formerly of Clermont, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.

He was born Oct. 18, 1944 in Reedsville, son of the late Roxie (Kibble) and Alvin Reed, Sr. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy and was employed for 45 years at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. He was also a member of the Ferndale Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir

He is survived by two brothers, Gary Reed and Robert and Carlotta Reed; a sister, Maxine and John Dupre and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Maurice, Marvin, Dohrman, Alvin, Jr. and David and two sisters, Kathleen and Ina Jean.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Tuppers Plains VFW and the Middleport American Legion.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 5-8 p.m.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Arcadia Nursing Center and his friends who comforted him in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to a .

