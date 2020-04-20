HIGHLAND VILLAGE — Deryl Eugene Well of Highland Village, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer, Deryl died peacefully with his beloved wife Doris and his family by his side.

Deryl was born in Athens, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1948, to Floyd and Evelyn Well, the oldest of five children. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1966 then received his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Rio Grande. He later received his master's degree from Ohio University.

Deryl started his career at Kyger Creek High School in Cheshire, Ohio, where he was a respected English/Literature teacher. He then became the assistant principal and later the high school principal in the Warren Local School District in Vincent, Ohio. He ended his career in education as superintendent at Eastern Local School district in Reedsville, Ohio. Deryl and Doris retired in 2004 and moved to Highland Village, Texas, to be close to their daughter, son-in-law, and beloved grandchildren. Once his grandchildren were in elementary school, he began substitute teaching at their school, McAuliffe Elementary. He loved working in the educational community and touched the lives of many.

Deryl was a covenant member of The Village Church in Flower Mound, TX, where he was a greeter and shuttle driver for many years. He was also an avid Ohio State University football fan. Deryl will always be remembered for his great smile, outgoing personality, and his love of working with students.

Deryl was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Kenneth Well. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Well; daughter, Amy Scott, son-in-law, James Scott; and grandchildren Colby James Scott and Kailey Ann Scott, as well as two brothers, Russell and Brian Well, and a sister, Barbara Kerr.

A private graveside service for Deryl is planned for Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

People wishing to honor Deryl's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County at cacdc.org.