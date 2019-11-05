POMEROY — Dianne Phillips Hawley, 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Dianne was born Oct. 12, 1934 to the late Adrian "Red" and Hazel "Casey" Phillips. She was the second of four daughters.

She was a long-time member of Trinity Congregational Church in Pomeroy, where she served as financial secretary for more than 40 years. She worked for many years for Dr. Ridgway and retired from the Meigs County District Public Library after 27 years.

She is survived by children, Ingrid H. (David) Phillips and Tom E. (Pauletta) Hawley; grandchildren, Nicole Phillips, Sarah Hawley, Shannon (Ryan) Gallatin, and Alex (Olivia) Hawley; great-grandchildren, Braden Hawley, Quinn Gallatin, Alice Hawley, and Hadley Gallatin; sisters, Carolyn Surface and Jeanette Wildermuth; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Dee" Hawley, in 1971; her parents, Red and Casey Phillips; sister, Susan Will; and brothers-in-law, Sam Will, Carl Surface and Jim Wildermuth.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Ewing Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dianne's memory to the Meigs County District Public Library, 216 W. Main Street, Pomeroy, OH 45769, Attn: Hawley Memorial or to the Trinity Church Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 429, Pomeroy, OH 45769, Attn: Hawley Memorial.

