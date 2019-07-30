REEDSVILLE — Dohrman Reed, 86, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 10, 1933, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Alvin and Roxie Kibble Reed. He was a former Boy Scout Leader, a member of the Eden United Brethren Church, a former Board of Education member for Eastern Local School and for Meigs County. He was also a former member of the Olive Township Fire Dept., a former Olive Township Trustee and a former cattle rancher. Dohrman was partners with his brother, Maurice Reed, at Reed Brothers Store for 30 years and then owners with his wife, Phyllis, of Reed's Country Store for 30 years.

Dohrman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Pooler) Reed; a son, Kirk Reed; a daughter, Kim Reed; three brothers, Robert (Carlotta), Gary and Dennis; sister, Maxine (John) Dupre; brothers-in-law, Emerson Pooler and Ray Weaver; sisters-in-law, Frances, Dolly and Rowha; grandson, Josh Reed; granddaughter, Jessica Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Isaiah, Hope and Aria; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kip Reed; four brothers, Maurice, Marvin, Alvin Jr. and David; and two sisters, Kathleen and Ina Jean.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Marietta Memorial Hospital and it's Belpre Campus, Home Health Care Nurse, Lisa Catlett, Physical Therapist, Katie as well as "Mom's Wonder Women."

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Eastern High School. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Athletic Boosters or to Eden United Brethren Church.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.