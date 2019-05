GALLIPOLIS — Dolly F. Hager, 70, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Visitation for Dolly will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

There will not be any funeral in accordance with her wishes. Willis Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.