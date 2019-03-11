MIDDLEPORT — Rev. Donald Ray Karr, Sr., 78, of Middleport, Ohio, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Donald was born on April 27, 1940, to the late Otho and Ruth (Neutzling) Karr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Morris; a brother, Roland Odie Karr; and two grandchildren, Tina Frazier and Dustin Musser.

He was a Freewill Baptist minister for nearly 50 years. Prior to his death he attended Old Kyger Freewill Baptist Church and Ash Street Church in Middleport. He was retired from Meigs Local District.

Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years Delma (Jones) Karr; son, Donald (Edress) Karr, Jr. of Rutland; daughters, Sharon (David) Watson of Thomasville, Ga., Caroline Fallers of Hubert, S.C. and Rebekah (James) Halley of Bidwell, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at noon with Pastors Sam Carman, Mark Morrow and Mark Dunlap officiating at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport. Burial will follow at Meigs Memory Gardens. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.