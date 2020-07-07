Donald Klinger

CROWN CITY — Donald E. Klinger, 91, of Crown City, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Holzer Emergency Medical Center, Gallipolis.

He was born on June 12, 1929 in New Reading. He was preceded in death by his parents B. and Gertrude Klingler. He was a truck driver and a park manager at O.O. McIntyre Park, Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife Susannia Klinger; two sons Mike (Erinn) Klinger of Crown City and John (Mary) Klingler of Somerset; two grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special cousin Rosie Self. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow the service at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.