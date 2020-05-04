SPENCERVILLE, Ohio — Donald E. McClintock, 80, of Spencerville, Ohio, formerly of Mason County, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the services for Don must be for immediate family only. A private funeral will be held at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with gravesite services immediately following. The funeral procession will tour Spencerville and briefly pause on the way to the cemetery at the Spencerville Local School Building on Wisher Street to honor Mr. McClintock. Also, because Don considered everyone in his community and beyond as FAMILY, a Celebration of Don's Life will take place at Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store