RAVENSWOOD — Donald Ray Milhoan, 63, of Ravenswood, W.Va., died June 2, 2020, at his home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Skull Run, Murraysville, W.Va. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his family requests memorials may be made to Roush Funeral Home, P.O. Box 933, Ravenswood, WV 26164, to help with expenses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store