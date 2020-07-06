1/1
Donald Stobart
POMEROY — Donald Elson Stobart of Pomeroy, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Pomeroy to the late Floyd Jr. and Grace (Eichinger) Stobart. Donald was a lifetime member of the Meigs County Fish and Game Association, a member of the Boilermaker Local 667 Winfield, and a lifetime member of the Mason VFW 9926.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Travis) Johnson; sons, Donald Stobart Jr., Steven Stobart; daughter, Kayla Batiste; sister, Dorothy Clonch; grandson, Briar Johnson; three grandsons and one granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Stobart; sisters, Opal Kauff and Ruby Hayhurst.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

Military honors will be presented by the Mason VFW Post #9926.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
