COLUMBUS — Donna S. Bowers, 74, of Columbus, and formerly of Racine, passed away at 11:44 a.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her Columbus residence. Born Dec. 20, 1944, in Pomeroy she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Adrie Eichinger Bowers. She was a retired mail supervisor for the former Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric. She was a member of the Homemakers of America.

She is survived by her son, Shaun (Kim) Hunt, of Columbus; grandchildren, Natalie Hunt, and Brenden Hunt; a step-daughter, Debbie (William) Tucker, of Chandler, Ariz.; step-sons, Brett (Cindi) Bowers, of Albany Indiana, and Steve (Lori) Bowers, of Canal Winchester. Step-grandchildren, Whit, Grant, Nathan, Caleb, and Nicholas; sisters, Karen Haines, of Syracuse, and Kay (Joe) Proffitt, of Racine; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bowers; sisters, Ada Rowe, Carol Wolfe, Joyce Sauters, Sandra Baer, Nedra Tarwin; brothers, Max Bowers, Kenneth Bowers, and Joseph Bowers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Cremeens-King Funeral Homes, Racine with Jay Proffitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior to the service.