COLUMBUS — Donna S. Bowers, 74, of Columbus, and formerly of Racine, passed away at 11:44 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her Columbus residence.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Cremeens-King Funeral Homes, Racine with Jay Proffitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior to the service.