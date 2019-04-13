MIDDLEPORT — Donna Jean Fry, 84, of Middleport, passed away, at 10:12 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center Gallipolis. Born February 19, 1935 in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice Might Rupe. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, of Nelsonville.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Haley, of Kentucky, Edna (John) Lipke, and Abby Fry, both of Middleport, a son, Tim (Tammy) Fry, of Middleport, grandchildren, Courtney Haley, Heather (John) Bentley, Amber Will, Michael Adam Will, and Tyler Fry. Great-grandchildren, Lydia, Brayden, Lane, London, Bradley, and Alex, as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband, John James Fry, a daughter, Tamela Fry, a grandson, Robert "Ben" Haley, a great-granddaughter, Emily Rose Will, aunt and uncle who raised her, Solomon and Ida Kelly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Pastor Lew Dunnells will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.