GALLIPOLIS — Donna Jane Altizer, 76, Gallipolis, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell, following an extended illness.

According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Private entombment will be conducted in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, has been entrusted with the arrangements.