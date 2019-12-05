BYRON, Minn. — Donna Jean (Imboden) (Good) Roush, 79, of Byron, Minn., passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Donna was born Jan. 25, 1940, in Pomeroy, Ohio, and daughter to the late Vance Imboden and Elma (Martin) Imboden of Minersville.

She is survived by her husband, Thurman Wilson Roush of Byron, Minn.; three daughters, Jayne and Larry Carpenter of Ohio, Deana and Jesse Ford of Georgia and Darlene and Jose Iglesias of Virginia; beloved step children, Dawn and Tommy Taylor of Ark., Donnie and Jason Moore of Minn., Thurman Wilson Roush Jr. (Todd) of Minn., Eddie Roush of Minn.; beloved grandchildren, Robert Keister III (Ohio), Katlynn Hawley (Va.), and Cody Ford (Ga.), Jamie Taylor (Minn.), Brandon and Alicia Taylor (Hai.), Kiana Taylor (Ark.), Addyn Taylor (Hai.) Haley and Carrie Moore (Minn.), Brandon and Chad Johnson (Minn.) Also three great grandchildren; beloved brother-in-law, Arthur Roush of Fla.; and sister-in-law, Janet Roush of Minn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at noon at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow in the Gilmore Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

