HARRISONVILLE — Donna Jean Warner, 79, of Harrisonville, Ohio, died peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after taking on cancer the last nine months.

Born July 2, 1941, in Harrisonville to John Warner and Evelyn Haning Warner, Donna was number four of eleven sisters and brothers.

A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Donna enjoyed anything that had to do with family. She was a fantastic cook. Always enjoyed by her family, she made her "famous" sausage gravy and biscuits, homemade noodles and mashed potatoes, and extraordinary cherry pie.

After graduation from Scipio High School, Donna worked in several different jobs. She started her working career at Ohio Bell in Columbus, Ohio. After traveling throughout the United States as an Air Force wife and raising four daughters, she returned to Ohio. She later worked as a secretary at Bradbury Elementary, Harold Oil and Gas and ended her career at AEP's Meigs Mine #2.

Donna was a member of the Harrisonville Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star chapter 255, Harrisonville, Ohio.

Many family members live on to honor Donna. Her daughters, Denise Nobles (Jack), Juli Borthwick (Scott), and Laura Sheets (Jared); her grandchildren, Stacy Stewart, Cory Stewart (Tenisha), Tucker Holland, Zacharie Arnold, Kabrien Spires (Jordan), Cara Sheets and James Sheets; her step-grandchildren, Chara Nobles, Shayla Nobles, and Talmadge Borthwick (Theresa); her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Humphreys, Asher Stewart, Carson Stewart, Tristen Stewart, Harlen Stewart, Skylar Arnold, and Keaton Spires; her step-great-grandchildren, Tate and Liam Borthwick; her siblings, Elenor Louise Well (Vernal), Helen Gipson, Cledith Brogan, John Warner (Iris), Glada Campbell, Dana Warner, Gary Warner (Bonnie), Terry Warner and Mary Warner; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, John Warner and Evelyn Haning Warner; her eldest daughter Ronda Cobb; and her sisters, Zelda Kaldor and Cledith Brogan.

Donna's love will continue to be shared by all of those who knew her. She was lovingly called Granny Grump, Donnanajojeana, and Princess. Donna was extremely kind and generous, but most importantly, she was always able to see the best in people.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Harrisonville Presbyterian Church, 35490 SR 143, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Visitation will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend a reception following the burial at Farmers Bank Community Room, 640 East Main St. Pomeroy, Ohio from 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Donna requested that donations could be made to at donate.lls.org. The Society was a tremendous help to her in her time of need and she wanted to help others that may also be in need.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.