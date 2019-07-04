Donna White

Service Information
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
45631
(740)-446-0173
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
View Map
Obituary
MIDDLEPORT — Donna Kay White, age 56, of Middleport, "Went Home to be with the Lord" on Monday July 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Sue "Becky" Gibbs and by several aunts, uncles and her grandparents.

She is survived by her father, Ronald F. White of Middleport; mother, Jennie Henry of Gallipolis; sisters, Rosemary (Jo) Remy and Tanja Thomas both of Gallipolis; children, Ronnie Gleason of Middleport and Randi (Stanley) Head of Hartford. She also leaves behind her life partner, Daniel Jenkins and six grandchildren, Jaycen Gleason, Nevaeh Gleason, Frankie Gleason, Katelynn Machir, Avery Head and Stanley Head Jr. Along with three step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Donna had a big heart and she loved with everything she had, all who knew her loved her, she will be missed dearly.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday July 8, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from noon –2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, Daniel Jenkins 810 Maple Street Middleport, Ohio 45760, for the care of her grandchildren. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com
Published in The Daily Sentinel from July 4 to July 5, 2019
