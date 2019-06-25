MIDDLEPORT — James "Donny" Roach, 73, of Middleport, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Arbors at Pomeroy.

Born June 25, 1945, in Arva, Ireland, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Cathryn Mary Finn Roach. Donny was a 1963 graduate of Middleport High School, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, a member of the Church of Christ in Middleport and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

He is survived by several cousins and a very close friend, Bill Burgess.

At Donny's request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.