Donny Roach

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donny Roach.
Service Information
Ewing Funeral Home
106 Mulberry Avenue
Pomeroy, OH
45769
(740)-992-2121
Obituary
Send Flowers

MIDDLEPORT — James "Donny" Roach, 73, of Middleport, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Arbors at Pomeroy.

Born June 25, 1945, in Arva, Ireland, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Cathryn Mary Finn Roach. Donny was a 1963 graduate of Middleport High School, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, a member of the Church of Christ in Middleport and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

He is survived by several cousins and a very close friend, Bill Burgess.

At Donny's request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.