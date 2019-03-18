REEDSVILLE — Dorothy Ann "Dot" (Putman) Lance, 72, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., after a 16 year battle with cancer, that she beat several times. Dorothy was the strongest and bravest person you could ever meet. She will be greatly missed.

She was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Morgansville, W.Va., daughter of the late Woodrow and Mary Clem Putman. Cooking was her passion, especially her large Sunday gatherings. She never missed cooking a birthday dinner for her family members.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Michael Lance; a son, Michael and Jennifer Lance; three daughters, Laurie and Steve Barber, Lisa and Mike Welch and Traci and Jimmy Carter; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jim, Don, Junior and Dale Putman; a sister, Connie Saylor; a special niece, Donna Reed; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Burl Putman; two sisters, Thelma Lantz and Edith Henderson; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Lance.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Lance Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Lance Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m.

