Dorothy Myers

LONG BOTTOM — Dorothy Myers of Long Bottom, Ohio (Chester), passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Athens. She was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Long Bottom, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Doris (Weber) Koenig. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Daughters of America and a member of the Past Counselors of the Chester Volunteer Fire Department.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tony) Westjohn; son, Leonard (Mary) Myers; son-in-law, Ray Werry; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Myers; grandchildren, Tracie (Darren) Cordova, James Westjohn, Brandon Werry, Christopher (Ashley) Myers, Dr. Morgan (Kyle) Werry-Gordon, Kelley (David) Ferguson, Brittany Myers, Kelsey (Gregory) Barringer; 10 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce D. Myers; daughter, Joyce Werry; son, Bruce Allen Myers; four brothers, Lloyd, Donald, Leonard Jr. and Rick Koenig; and one sister, Elsie Hawk.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from June 4 to June 5, 2019
