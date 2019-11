POMEROY — Dorothy Reeves, 88, of Pomeroy, passed away, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Born December 21, 1930, in Middleport, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Gladys Knox Tuckerman. She retired from Veterans Memorial Hospital where she worked in the housekeeping and then the laundry departments.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Margie) Reeves, of Chester, daughter, Linda (Paul Jr.) Darnell, of Pomeroy, grandchildren, Bryan, Robbie, Brandi, Jeff, and Missy, and seven great-grandchildren. A sister, Viola (Gene) Haning, of Pomeroy, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Reeves, and a sister, Freda Elam.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Meigs Memory Gardens with Pastor Roger Watson officiating. Interment will follow. Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.