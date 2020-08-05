Dorothy Smith

MARIETTA — Dorothy B Smith, age 92 of Marietta and formerly of Gallipolis died Tuesday morning August 4, 2020 at Harmar Place in Marietta. Dorothy was born March 16, 1928 in Whipple, Ohio. She was the daughter of late Gilbert and Nora Seyler Becker. She was married to William "Bill" Smith on July 19, 1947.

Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Marietta High School. Upon moving to Gallipolis, she worked at the GC Murphy Store, later at the French City Press and finally at the Carter and Evans Company. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years, she was a very active church member, especially in the church kitchen. Dorothy was well known for her cooking which included noodles, ham loaf, cheese balls and her apple pie. She was also a member of the Bridge Club.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Melody) Smith of Marietta, three grand daughters Lori (Larry) Hendershot, Melissa (Matt) Hartline, Katherine (Matt) Hendershot all of Marietta; six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Gracie and Rosie Hartline, Leigha Hendershot and Mattie Hendershot. She is also survived by sisters- in-law Carolyn Becker of Whipple; Dorothy Stauch and a brother-in-law Earl J. (Joan) Smith all of Marietta and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, October 2, 2010, her daughter Barbara Jean, her parents, her brother Dean Becker, sister Ruth Handschumacher, brothers -in-law Hollie Handschumacher, Robert Smith, Paul Smith, Richard Stauch, Walter Scott, John Rech and sisters-in-law Clara Smith, Alta Smith, Joan Rech and Marcella Scott.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday August 7, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church with Bob Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All those attending are ask to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to either The Gallia County Agricultural Society Long Term Improvement Fund PO Box 931, Gallipolis, OH 45631 or to the Grace United Methodist Church Long Term Improvement Fund 600 Second Avenue Gallipolis, OH 45631

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com