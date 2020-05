Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dwight's life story with friends and family

Share Dwight's life story with friends and family

LEON, W.Va. — Dwight David Matheny, 59, of Leon, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 4, 2020 at his home. Private family graveside services and burial will be in Smith Church Cemetery, Leon, with Pastor Fred Sparks officiating. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store