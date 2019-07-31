SYRACUSE — Earl Lloyd Bookman, 79, of Syracuse, Ohio left for his forever home on Friday July 12, 2019 at Harbors of Marietta Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born on August 20, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Harold Charles Sr. and Helen L. (Embrey) Bookman.

Earl entered the United States Navy at the age of seventeen. For most of his Naval career, he served as Yeoman on submarines, but also served at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. After his 20 years of distinguished service to his country, he spent the remainder of his work years employed in the private business sector.

After his retirement, Earl could often be found creating magic with saw, hammer and nails. He enjoyed nothing more than building, repairing or renovating for family and friends. He was an avid golfer, hunter and enjoyed spending time with family or at the Mason West Virginia VFW, where he had a lifelong membership. He was known for his quiet and friendly demeanor which endeared him to so many.

Earl is survived by the loves of his life, his daughters Debbie Jones of Florida, Paula (Michael) Arguelles and Janet (Christopher) Till of California. Also surviving are Paula and Janet's mother, Sandy Bookman, also of California, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, two brothers, Rusty (Lynn) Bookman of Marietta, Brian Bookman of Cambridge, two sisters Donna (Gerald) Potts of Willoughby and Bonnie Seals of Zanesville and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by five sisters, Anna Taylor, Sue Hammer, Carol Jean Bookman, Martha Jane Bookman, Annabelle Leigh Bookman and three brothers Rodney Bookman, Harold C. "Chuck" Bookman Jr. and Jerry Bookman.

Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy and the United States Navy are overseeing final arrangements. Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The United States Navy will conduct a burial at sea with full military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mason, West Virginia VFW.

The family hopes that you will join them for A Celebration of Life to be held on August 24, 2019 at 59915 Craig Road, Cambridge, Ohio. Service time to be announced.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal - love leaves a memory no one can steal.