RUTLAND — God lovingly welcomed home Earl Brownlee Mossman, age 79, of Rutland, on January 15, 2020 from Kobacker House, Columbus. Earl was born on April 17, 1940 son of the late Eslie & Frieda Mossman.

In addition to his parents Earl was proceeded in death by wife Patricia K Mossman.

Earl is survived by children Tamara & Mark Ruof, Vincent & Susan Mossman, Connie & Floyd Holliday. Grandchildren Sarah & Craig McMillen, Luke & Jennifer Ruof, Stephanie & Cody Bland, Nicole & Terry Smith, Daniel & Michelle Thornton, Joshua Thornton, & Jessica Holliday. Great grandchildren Abigail, Jack, Brooklynn, Grant, Chase, Molly, Savannah, Lillian, Sophia, Hunter, Mackenzie, Ava, Cassius, Luke, several nieces & nephews and his beloved companion dog Mae.

Siblings Harley & Xantara Mossman, Robert & Patricia Mossman, sister Nelora "Sue" Morgan.

Special appreciation to neighbors and friends that were so supporting.

Visiting hours will be January 19, 2020 noon - 2 p.m., at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home 590 East Main Street, Pomeroy.

Funeral services immediately following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Kobacker House (800 McConnell Drive Columbus OH 43214) that provided outstanding critical hospice care.